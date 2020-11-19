Dorothy M. Skipski
Wilmington - Dorothy M. (Dobeck) Skipski, 90, peacefully passed away with loved ones by her side on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Born in Wilmington on September 8, 1930, she was one of nine children of the late Wladyslaw and Kazmiera (Laskowski) Dobeck.
Dorothy was a graduate of Wilmington High School and was employed with Braunstein's Department Store and later with the Red Clay Consolidated School District as a cafeteria worker at Lore School. A devoted member of St. Hedwig Parish, she enjoyed playing bingo at Absalom Jones Senior Center and, in her younger years, enjoyed bowling.
Her husband of 36 years, Joseph P. Skipski, passed away on January 10, 1985. Her son, Robert Skipski, passed away on October 12, 1997. In addition, she was predeceased by her eight siblings.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Richard Skipski (Diane), Ronald Skipski (Marianne), Rhonda Burg and Renee Sentel; her grandchildren, Laney, Michael, Megan, Joseph, Danielle, Caitlin, Ron, Jennifer, Christie, Timmy, Ryan, Michelle and Ashley; her eleven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements for Dorothy will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Hedwig Church, Linden and S. Harrison Streets, Wilmington on Wednesday, November 25 from 9:30-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the viewing, with interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to St. Hedwig Parish, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805 or Delaware SPCA, 455 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark, DE 19713 (www.delspca.org
).
John F. Yasik Funeral Services www.yasikfuneralhome.com