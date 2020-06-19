Dorothy M. Theall
Dorothy M. Theall

Wilmington - Dorothy M. Theall (97) went home to be with her Lord on June 14, 2020 in Wilmington Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin D. Theall.

She is survived by her children Dr. Gail (Jose) Arce, Drs. Gary (Brigitte) Theall and Glen (Sheila) Theall and grandchildren Elizabeth (Daniel) Spollen, Joseph (Bethany) Arce; Christopher (Catherine) Theall, Anne Laure (Jameson) Moulton, Matthew Theall and Nicholas Theall; Derek Theall, Samantha (Justin) Schoenfelder, Charles (Kelly) Murphy and great grandchildren.

For a full obituary and to send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
