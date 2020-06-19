Dorothy M. Theall
Wilmington - Dorothy M. Theall (97) went home to be with her Lord on June 14, 2020 in Wilmington Delaware. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin D. Theall.
She is survived by her children Dr. Gail (Jose) Arce, Drs. Gary (Brigitte) Theall and Glen (Sheila) Theall and grandchildren Elizabeth (Daniel) Spollen, Joseph (Bethany) Arce; Christopher (Catherine) Theall, Anne Laure (Jameson) Moulton, Matthew Theall and Nicholas Theall; Derek Theall, Samantha (Justin) Schoenfelder, Charles (Kelly) Murphy and great grandchildren.
For a full obituary and to send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.