Dorothy Mae Kirkpatrick

Dorothy Mae Kirkpatrick

Wilmington - Dorothy Mae Kirkpatrick passed away on January 21st 2020, only hours prior to her 100th birthday, surrounded by her family at Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday January 28th from 11:30 to 12:30 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 12:30 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be held privately. To view a full obituary, please visit mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
