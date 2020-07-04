Dorothy Marie Moore
Newark - Dorothy Marie Moore, age 99, of Newark, DE passed away surrounded by her family on July 3, 2020. Born in Wilmington on March 16, 1921, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Mary Catherine Wittland Thomas and Warren H. Thomas. Dorothy was a loving and caring mother of 11. Her greatest joys were her family, going to the beach, going out to lunch, and chocolate. She was ceramics teacher and a very talented artist, noted for her portraits, landscapes, and still life. She was a member of several choirs, including the Diocesan Choir, and the Grace Notes Singing Group, which performed at the White House at Christmastime 1996. She was also a member of the Newark Charitable and Social club, where she enjoyed playing games with her friends. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, George H. Moore, Sr. and her daughter, Terry Moore, and sister Barbara Dunham.
Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses, Dorothy Morley and Richard Conrad, Becky and John Corrigan, Patricia and Thomas Morley, Karen Lutes, Sheila Moore, Cindy and Chuck Winchester, George Moore, Jr., Susan and Russell Cahall, Walter and Sue Moore, and Sondra and John Thompson; 22 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren, and her sister Ruth Rudloff.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Rd, Newark, DE 19702, St. Vincent DePaul Society, 905 New Rd, Wilmington, DE 19805. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com