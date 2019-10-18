|
|
Dorothy Marie TaBois
Newark - Dorothy Marie TaBois, 93, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, and was the daughter of Charles and Mary Ann (Makely) Buchalski. Upon graduation from James. J. Farris High School, Dorothy did clerical work for a number of years. On a beautiful summer day at the Jersey Shore, Dorothy met the love of her life, Clarence J. TaBois. They happily married and initially settled in Bayonne, New Jersey. A few years later, Dorothy and Clarence relocated to Newark, Delaware. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker who raised her family, and in later years, enjoyed working at the University of Delaware's original book store. In June 2003, Dorothy and Clarence celebrated 57 years of marriage with a renewal of their vows. Clarence passed away three months later in September 2003.
Dorothy was a proud member of the Altar Society of Holy Family Church, Newark, DE, and was a caring and dedicated Eucharistic Minister at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Delaware City, DE. Dorothy volunteered her time in support of Meals on Wheels, making deliveries to individuals who were unable to prepare their own meals. She enjoyed lunchtime with her family and friends, day trips, and exercising at the Newark Senior Center. Dorothy was a member of the Club Continental, a group where members socialized by playing cards, planning parties, traveling, and going out together to see exciting events at the Three Little Bakers Dinner Theatre. Dorothy was also an avid Bunco player and met with a group of ladies monthly. She was a true sports fan and loved watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, and University of Delaware Blue Hens Football. Her other favorite pastimes included bowling, knitting, crocheting and reading.
Dorothy cherished her family and looked forward to celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, special events, and holidays. She believed in the power of prayer and over her lifetime, she prayed daily for those in need. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Clarence, and her brothers - Michael, John, and Robert. Dorothy's memory and legacy will be carried on by her daughters and sons-in-law - Diane and Donald McGee, of Delaware City, Michele and Rich Barbera of Newark; four grandchildren - Lynanne Gares (William), Brian McGee (Marcella), Mark and Ryan Barbera; Six great grandchildren - Justin and Kyle Gares; Evan, Breanna, Shannon and Sean McGee; her sister, Bernadette Kocholis and her husband, Charles, of Lyndhurst, NJ; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday October 22, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 2431 Frazer Rd., Newark, DE 19702. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington, DE 19808. Those who wish to remember Dorothy in a special way can make gifts in her memory to the Food Bank of Delaware, 222 Lake Dr, Newark, DE 19702. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019