Dorothy May Vandegrift
1935 - 2020
Dorothy May Vandegrift

Fenwick Island - Dorothy May Vandegrift, age 84, of Fenwick Island, DE, and formerly of Delaware City, DE, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

A lifelong Delawarean, Dorothy was born in Wilmington on December 20, 1935, and was the daughter of Roy Allen Wright and Edna (Rhoades) Wright. Dorothy graduated in 1955 from Delaware City High School. She was united in holy matrimony to the love of her life, Frank W. Vandegrift, Sr. on August 12, 1955. Three children were born from this union.

Dorothy worked at Gunning Bedford Middle School, and then later retired as Cafeteria Manager of Martin Luther King Elementary School and New Castle Middle School. She always had a unique relationship with each of the kids who went through the serving line. She treated them like her own.

The ocean was Dorothy's peaceful place in her life, she settled in at the beach after retirement. She loved baking, making candies, cooking and always tried new recipes. Dorothy loved to read. She was very creative in ceramics and needlepoint and continuously decorated the house for various holidays. Gardening was her passion, always working on beautiful flower beds. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Dorothy loved their dogs and cats. She was an avid football fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. Dorothy was a member of St. Matthews by the Sea United Methodist Church of Fenwick Island and Ebenezer United Methodist Church of Delaware City. She always helped in various church activities, especially the Ham Oyster Dinners.

Dorothy was a very firm and caring mother that earned her the title "The Hammer" and a vanity plate from her son, Frank. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and caring friend who will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Edna Wright; and sons, Roy Vandegrift and Kenny Vandegrift. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Vandegrift, Sr.; son, Frank Vandegrift, Jr. (Shridevi "Dee"); daughter-in-law, Nancy Vandegrift; and a host of loving family and friends.

The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassion and dignified service given to Dorothy from the staff of Seasons Hospice.

All services will be held privately and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Food Bank of Delaware, 1040 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300




Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
