Dorothy "Dot" Panchak
Wilmington - Dorothy "Dot" Panchak, age 91, passed away peacefully at home one Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Dot was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, John, son Tim, daughter-in-law Susan, brother Andrew Bakaysza and sisters Anna Lazur and Jane Bodnar.
Her memories will be cherished by her children Robert Panchak (Paula), Ace Panchak, Terry Sassaman (Paul), daughter-in-law Fran Panchak and siblings Rose Stefanik and Elmer Bakaysza.
Dot "Baba" will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Julie Sharkey (Chris), Amy Sassaman, Scott Panchak (Elli), Nelson Panchak, Bethany, Emily and Holly Panchak. She had a special place in her heart for her great grandchildren Gavin, Emma and John along with her many nieces and nephews.
Dot was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker who had boundless energy doing what she loved most; baking, sewing, crafting, crocheting, ceramics, puzzling, hosting holiday dinners and meticulously maintaining her yard right up to the present. She had a variety of jobs throughout her life from secretary to accomplished seamstress, and school cafeteria cook but her most prized one was caring for her grandchildren. She will live in our hearts forever.
Friends and family are invited to a reception to celebrate her life on Saturday, December 7 from 1-3 pm at the Talleyville Memorial Fire Hall, 3919 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation in Dot's name to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019