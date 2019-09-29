|
|
Dorothy Peake Cline
Rock Hill, SC - Dorothy Peake Cline, 91, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on September 18, 2019. She was born in 1928 to Mattie Jane Wells Peake (Newsom) and Charles Bryan Peake in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Lawrence Edwin, Charles Buster and Dr. Thomas Rhea Peake; and her sisters, Cleo Peake Yoakum and Beulah Rose and Violet Peake. She is survived by her children, Susan J. C. Schaffer of Holte, Denmark; Catherine C. Showers and spouse Joseph of Castle Rock, CO; and David P. Cline and spouse Laura of Rock Hill, SC; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; her sisters Wilma Peake Blake of Winter Haven, FL; Peggy Peake Keith of Chesterfield, VA; and Darla Peake Hunter of Oklahoma City, OK; and her sister-in-law, Peggy Ann Peake of Gray, TN. A life-long scholar and educator, Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of Norton High School, who went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Emory & Henry College, as well as masters and doctorate degrees from the University of Delaware. She taught English and American literature and journalism at William Penn High School in New Castle, DE for 25 years. A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the or . Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019