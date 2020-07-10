Dorothy "Jean" R. YostWilmington - Dorothy "Jean" R. Yost, age 93 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.She was born in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late Justus and Mary Elizabeth (Young) Beyer. Her family moved to Meadville, PA when Jean was 3, and then later to Altoona, PA when she was 10 years old. She was a 1944 graduate of Altoona High School. After marrying Richard Yost in 1948, they moved to Delaware in 1960, where she worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad until 1963. Jean then enjoyed a 20-year career with the Red Clay School District, ultimately retiring from Delcastle High School in 1984.Jean enjoyed playing bridge, crossword and word-search puzzles, and was an avid reader. She was a huge fan of Penn State Football, looking forward to each season and watching every game. Above all else, she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Cheryl Sullivan (Billy), and Joseph Yost (Jeanette); her grandchildren, Daniel DiGiacobbe (Tatum), Joseph Yost II (Bonnie), Matthew DiGiacobbe (Nicole), Jeffrey DiGiacobbe (Jill), Joshua Yost, Ainsley Walker (Jason), and Lee Paul Sullivan (Sarah); her 12 great-grandchildren; and her former son-in-law, Michael DiGiacobbe.In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Yost in 2010.A funeral service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 3:00pm. Interment will be held privately.In accordance with current COVID-19 directives, masks are required and social distancing practices must be maintained.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory can be made to Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Court, Wexford, PA 15090.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: