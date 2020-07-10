1/1
Dorothy R. "Jean" Yost
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Jean" R. Yost

Wilmington - Dorothy "Jean" R. Yost, age 93 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She was born in Jersey City, NJ, daughter of the late Justus and Mary Elizabeth (Young) Beyer. Her family moved to Meadville, PA when Jean was 3, and then later to Altoona, PA when she was 10 years old. She was a 1944 graduate of Altoona High School. After marrying Richard Yost in 1948, they moved to Delaware in 1960, where she worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad until 1963. Jean then enjoyed a 20-year career with the Red Clay School District, ultimately retiring from Delcastle High School in 1984.

Jean enjoyed playing bridge, crossword and word-search puzzles, and was an avid reader. She was a huge fan of Penn State Football, looking forward to each season and watching every game. Above all else, she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Sullivan (Billy), and Joseph Yost (Jeanette); her grandchildren, Daniel DiGiacobbe (Tatum), Joseph Yost II (Bonnie), Matthew DiGiacobbe (Nicole), Jeffrey DiGiacobbe (Jill), Joshua Yost, Ainsley Walker (Jason), and Lee Paul Sullivan (Sarah); her 12 great-grandchildren; and her former son-in-law, Michael DiGiacobbe.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Dick" Yost in 2010.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 3:00pm. Interment will be held privately.

In accordance with current COVID-19 directives, masks are required and social distancing practices must be maintained.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jean's memory can be made to Conquer Chiari, 320 Osprey Court, Wexford, PA 15090.

Doherty Funeral Home

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved