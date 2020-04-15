|
Dorothy Sylvia Gryan
Wilmington - Dorothy Sylvia Gryan, age 98 of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Warrant and her husband Paul, granddaughter April Warrant-Schwing and her husband Jeff, and Jeff's son Charles Schwing. Dorothy also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
In light of the current pandemic, burial will be private and a Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Saint John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Full obituary and onlinecondolences may be seen at Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020