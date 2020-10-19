Dorothy T. Garvey
Lewes - Dorothy T. Garvey, age 83 of Lewes, DE, passed away peacefully in her sleep with her husband by her side following a long illness on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home in Lewes, DE. She was born on January 4, 1937 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of the late James and Helen (Volk) Taylor.
Mrs. Garvey Graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington, DE with honors. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Dupont and had a long career as the church secretary at St. Catherine of Siena Parish. Mrs. Garvey also volunteered at St. Matthews and was the president of the ladies sodality. She enjoyed family get togethers, watching Phillies and Eagles games and cheering on her granddaughters numerous sports activities.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garvey was preceded in death by her son, Greg Garvey. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Garvey of Lewes, DE; her son, Jeff Garvey and his wife Denise of Wilmington, DE; her daughter, Kelle Garvey and her husband John Quinn of Wilmington, DE; and her granddaughter, Bryanna Garvey of Wilmington, DE.
A mass of christian burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 901 E Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE,
where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at the All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
A visitation will be held two days prior on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Hwy, Lewes, DE. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Garvey's memory to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Please visit Mrs. Garvey's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com