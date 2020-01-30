Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & S. Harrison Streets
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & S. Harrison Streets
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Okoniewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy T. Okoniewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy T. Okoniewski Obituary
Dorothy T. Okoniewski

Wilmington - Dorothy T. (Frati) Okoniewski, age 85, of Wilmington, DE went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was the loving wife of Albin G. Okoniewski for 62 years of marriage. She dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She knew no greater joy than to be surrounded by her family. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She held an unwavering faith in God and now shares in His glory.

She is survived by her husband, Albin G. Okoniewski ; sons,Eric Okoniewski and Stephen (Kelly) Okoniewski; daughters, Theresa (Michael) McCormack, Loretta (Marty) Haugh, Mary (Ignacio) Gispert and Dorothy (Raymond) Lloyd; 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and sisters, Irene Olson and Joanne Reynolds and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Streets, Wilmington,DE on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Visitation for Dorothy will be held in St. Hedwig Church starting at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Hedwig Steeple Repair Project, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

John F. Yasik Funeral Services

Send condolences, visit yasikfuneralhome.com

302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -