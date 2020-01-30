|
Dorothy T. Okoniewski
Wilmington - Dorothy T. (Frati) Okoniewski, age 85, of Wilmington, DE went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Dorothy was the loving wife of Albin G. Okoniewski for 62 years of marriage. She dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She knew no greater joy than to be surrounded by her family. Her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. She held an unwavering faith in God and now shares in His glory.
She is survived by her husband, Albin G. Okoniewski ; sons,Eric Okoniewski and Stephen (Kelly) Okoniewski; daughters, Theresa (Michael) McCormack, Loretta (Marty) Haugh, Mary (Ignacio) Gispert and Dorothy (Raymond) Lloyd; 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and sisters, Irene Olson and Joanne Reynolds and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Streets, Wilmington,DE on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Visitation for Dorothy will be held in St. Hedwig Church starting at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Hedwig Steeple Repair Project, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
