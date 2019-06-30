|
Wilmington, DE - Age 95, departed this life June 22, 2019. Wife of the late Delena D. Brown; mother of Sheila A. Brown, D. Alexis Garland, and Delena A. Brown (Ruth); daughter of the late Clifton and Mildred Briscoe Watters; also survived by 15 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren, 16 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Brown worked as a Social Worker for the State of Delaware for 18 years and was a dedicated member of Canaan Baptist Church. Funeral 10am Tues., July 2nd at Canaan Baptist Church, 3011 New Castle Ave., New Castle, DE; viewing 8-9:45am only. Burial, Delaware Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Canaan Baptist Church in her memory. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
