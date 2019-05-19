Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Newark - Dorothy W. "Dot" Dean, age 92, of Newark, DE, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE, she was a daughter of the late Charles G. Walker and Kathleen S. (Lennon) Walker. Dot was employed with Giles & Ransome in Bear, DE for 8 years, retiring in 1989. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling with the Blue Hen Seniors at Blue Hen Lanes. Dot loved finding bargains at yard sales, motorcycle rides, playing bingo, and having breakfast at McDonald's with her friends. In her earlier years, she liked to roller skate. Dot had a festive spirit and was always in costume for Halloween or on St. Patty's Day to celebrate her Irish heritage.

In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Rodney L. Dean; sister, Myrtle K. Hague; brother, Frederick Walker; and her grandson, Jeffrey Dean. She is survived by her children, Robert L. Dean (Patty), Jerry E. Dean (Dolly), Diane D. Toth (Steve), and Thomas P. Dean (Tammy); 10 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dot's memory may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019
