Dorothy Williamson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Williamson

Hudson, FL - Dorothy "Dottie" Williamson, 91, of Hudson, FL, formerly of Claymont, DE, died June 20, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.

Dottie was born in West Chester, PA on March 10, 1929 to the late Joel and Mabel Jones.

She was an avid golfer and a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Moose Lodge.

In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Arthur "Butchie" Williamson; one grandson, Donald Cope; one granddaughter Angela Cieplensky.

Dottie is survived by; one son Rod Cope (Joan) of Millsboro, DE; two daughters, Suzanne Carroll and Sandy Lancianese, both of Conway, SC; two grandchildren, Rodney Cope of Claymont, DE and Jeanette Hooks (Tim) of Aynor, SC; one great grandchild, Mandy Hooks; and her special fur baby, Harley.

The family would give a special thanks to Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand for their compassionate care.

A private service honoring Dottie's life will be held later.

For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cremationservicesdirect.com.

Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved