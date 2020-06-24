Dorothy Williamson
Hudson, FL - Dorothy "Dottie" Williamson, 91, of Hudson, FL, formerly of Claymont, DE, died June 20, 2020 at Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand.
Dottie was born in West Chester, PA on March 10, 1929 to the late Joel and Mabel Jones.
She was an avid golfer and a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Moose Lodge.
In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Arthur "Butchie" Williamson; one grandson, Donald Cope; one granddaughter Angela Cieplensky.
Dottie is survived by; one son Rod Cope (Joan) of Millsboro, DE; two daughters, Suzanne Carroll and Sandy Lancianese, both of Conway, SC; two grandchildren, Rodney Cope of Claymont, DE and Jeanette Hooks (Tim) of Aynor, SC; one great grandchild, Mandy Hooks; and her special fur baby, Harley.
The family would give a special thanks to Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand for their compassionate care.
A private service honoring Dottie's life will be held later.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cremationservicesdirect.com.
Cremation Services Direct (843-651-1194) of Myrtle Beach is assisting the family.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.