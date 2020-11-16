Doug WilsonNewark - Douglas Edgar Wilson, age 54, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.He was born in Wilmington, son of the late Samuel and Barbara (Warren) Wilson. Doug was a long time resident of Newark, DE. He worked as the caretaker of the University of Delaware athletic fields and was an avid fan of NASCAR. Doug was a friend to everyone and was often found spending his time helping friends and neighbors. Doug will be remembered for his positive attitude and ability to make everyone smile. He was always willing to help those around him, especially his family and friends. Gone too soon, he will be deeply missed.Doug is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Kay (Handlin); his children, Caitlin Wilson (Michael Gentry); and DJ Wilson; his step-grandson, Connor Gentry; his brother, Dave Wilson (Tanya); his in-laws, William Handlin, Bill and Tina Handlin, Jean and Jack Walsh, Sean and Gina Handlin; and a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; and his mother-in-law, Kathryn Handlin.A memorial service will be celebrated at 3:00pm on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 1:00pm. Interment will be private.Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Doug's memory to Mom's House - Wilmington, 1718 Howland Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.PLEASE NOTE: Services for Doug will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.Doherty Funeral Home302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: