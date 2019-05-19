|
|
Douglas C. Trost
Lee's Summit, MO - Douglas C. Trost of Hockessin, lately of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on May 1, 2019. He is survived by his daughters Deborah (William Soukup) and Janet (Edward Renaud), son Douglas Jr., and four grandchildren. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Elsie Trost Fund (supporting the Stephen Ministry) at First Presbyterian Church of Lee's Summit, 1625 NW Obrien Road, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019