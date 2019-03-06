|
Douglas "Doug" Charles Peterson
Bluff City, TN - Douglas "Doug" Charles Peterson, age 82, of Bluff City, TN, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. He was born January 30, 1937 in Linwood, PA, a son of the late James Edward and Marietta Wallen Peterson. Doug retired after 20 years of service from the U.S. Air Force as Master Sergeant serving in Vietnam in 1968. He worked at DuPont for 15 years then retired from Ametek in 2003. After retiring Doug served as commissioner for the Bristol Bluff City Utility District, volunteered at Avoca Fire Department, and was active with the VFW and DAV. Doug was a member of Victory Bible Fellowship.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Merion.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, June Estelle Pratt Peterson; their three children, David Charles Peterson and wife Debbie, Reidun Denise Ebert and husband Mark, and Michael Raymond Peterson and wife Valgene; grandchildren, Jennifer Taylor, Shannon Murphy, David Peterson, Jr. and wife Beth, Joshua Peterson, Jami Peterson, and Jocelyn Peterson; great grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Keith, Tyler, Owen, Shaun, Macy, and Cayden; and beloved pet, Chloe.
The Committal Service will be on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Special thanks to the staff at Wellmont Cancer Center, Avalon Hospice, and Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. Memorials may be made to Victory Bible Fellowship, P.O. Box 357, Bluff City, TN 37618, DAV Post 39, PO Box 775, Bristol, VA 24203, and Angels Among Us at Duke, Tisch Brain Tumor Center - Angels, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 6, 2019