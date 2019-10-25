|
|
Douglas Earl Thomas
Elsmere - Douglas "Dougie" Earl Thomas passed away October 20, 2019, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Douglas was born to the late Edith and Earl Thomas on September 8, 1951. He grew up in Elsmere, DE and was well known by all in the area. Dougie was employed with Elwyn until he chose to retire in 2016. Dougie lived with his best friends until his passing which was only possible because of the dedication that Chimes of Delaware has to the special needs community. The family is very grateful to Chimes for their unconditional love and dedication to our beloved Douglas.
Douglas is survived by his sister, Kathleen Thomas; his niece, Alainna Wells (John); and his great nephew, who he was especially proud, Jackson, all of Middletown, DE. He also survived by his brother, Brian Thomas (Helen) of Wilmington DE.
Dougie's service will be 11 AM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery Chapel, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701. Celebration of life will follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Chimes Delaware, 514 Interchange Blvd, Newark, DE 19711 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711, in memory of our beloved Douglas.
delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30, 2019