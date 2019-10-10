|
|
Douglas M. Hershman
Greenville - Age 58, passed away on October 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family following a long battle with brain cancer.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Deborah (nee Freedman), his son Matthew and his spouse Amber, his son Greg and his fiancé Emily, and his son Jake and his spouse Megan. Doug is also survived by his parents Barbara and Harold, his brothers Scott (Therese) and Kenneth (Amy), and his sister Janet (Gerry). Doug is survived also by his father-in-law Louis Freedman, his brothers-in-law Scott (Wendy) and Robert (Diane), and many loving nieces and nephews.
Doug was born in Queens, New York. He graduated from the University of Delaware and Syracuse University School of Law (magna cum laude). Doug and Debbie raised their family in Garnet Valley, PA, while Doug developed a successful real estate law practice in Wilmington, DE. Doug was a longtime member and past President of The University and Whist Club in Wilmington, past Chair of the Real and Personal Property Committee of the Delaware Bar Association, a member of the Executive Committee of the Better Business Bureau of Delaware, a member of the Board of Directors of the Delaware Military Academy, a member of the Board of the Wilmington Economic Development Corporation, a life member of the Board of Directors and General Counsel of the Delaware Home Builders Association, and a lifetime member of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Fraternity.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at The University and Whist Club, 805 N. Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19806. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doug's memory to American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org) 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019