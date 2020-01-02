|
Douglas Pearson
Passed away on December 31, 2019. The Oxford Dictionary defines "hero" as follows: a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities. Notably, though the common parlance nearly requires notoriety, it is conspicuously missing from the official definition. This is likely in recognition of unsung heroes. Unsung heroes such as Douglas Pearson, who would no doubt be embarrassed by this moniker. Of course, Douglas was brave — in a quiet way. Douglas was born in his beloved Los Angeles, but it wasn't all sunshine. Living with a physical disability and challenging family was no small feat in depression era LA. Not surprisingly, Doug triumphed. Doug had an embarrassment of outstanding achievements. He overcame ignorance and discrimination to earn a bachelors and PhD from his cherished alma mater, UCLA. His education and professional life were devoted to helping children with developmental challenges and their families. This culminated in running child psychology for Public Health for the State of Delaware, from which he retired in 2001. Douglas had countless noble qualities. He was humble, honest, and irreverent. Doug never met a stranger. For instance, his passion for baseball, particularly the LA Dodgers, hatched a long-term friendship with his letter carrier. Likewise, his love for jazz a friendship with a radio show host. Doug was earnest, generous, and sincere. Most notably he was selfless. His enduring mantra was that we shall be judged by how we treat the neediest among us. And please let that be a lesson that endures beyond his life. An unsung hero indeed. Doug leaves behind his wife and best friend of over forty years, Deborah; his two broken-hearted daughters, Meredith and Rebecca; his cat, Carmen; and thousands of families he helped in his distinguished and heroic career. In continuation of his dedication to public service, Doug asks that donations be made to the American Civil Liberties Union or The Food Bank of Delaware. The family welcomes all who admired Doug to Shiva at their home on Thursday or Friday at 6:00 PM and Saturday at noon. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS
