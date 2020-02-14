|
Douglas R. Prange
Oxford - Douglas R. Prange, age 85 of Oxford, formerly of Avondale, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was the husband of Doris A. Kauffman Prange for almost 61 years. He was born in Philadelphia son of the late Robert O. & Mary Johnson Prange. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Wilmington. He retired from the maintenance department of the Red Clay School District. Surviving besides his wife are 6 children, 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place from the Faith Baptist Church, 4210 Limestone Road, Wilmington, on Saturday, February 22nd at 11 a.m., with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Tony Holloman will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Glen Run Cemetery, Atglen, PA at approximately 2:30 p.m. There will also be a viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Word of Life at www.nkholloman.wordoflife.cz, with code 090S6S under "Make Contribution". shiveryfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020