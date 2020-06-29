Douglas Sederquest
Middletown - Douglas F. Sederquest, age 62, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Christiana Care Middletown ER.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Douglas' name, may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE, 19804 (302-427-8514).
To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Middletown - Douglas F. Sederquest, age 62, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Christiana Care Middletown ER.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Douglas' name, may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE, 19804 (302-427-8514).
To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.