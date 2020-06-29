Douglas Sederquest
Douglas Sederquest

Middletown - Douglas F. Sederquest, age 62, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Christiana Care Middletown ER.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Douglas' name, may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE, 19804 (302-427-8514).

To read full obituary please visit Daniels-Hutchison.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
