Services
H T Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
102 S Main St
Woodstown, NJ 08098
(856) 769-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Chapman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas W. "Bill" Chapman Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas W. "Bill" Chapman Ii Obituary
Douglas W. "Bill" Chapman, II

Pilesgrove - Douglas W. "Bill" Chapman, II, age 63 of Pilesgrove, died Thursday, April 2,

2020 in Christiana Hospital.

Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of Douglas W. Chapman and Betty (Walters) Eyedelloth. Bill, along with his wife, Ruthann, co-managed Red Bird Egg Farms for 43 years. Aside from his family, working on the farm was his life, his career, and his hobby. Bill was a simple man, it did not take much to make him happy, and his family and the farm was what he loved. When he could get away from work, he enjoyed taking drives and trips to Maine and Florida.

Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruthann I. (Miller) Chapman; his father & stepmother, Doug & Lourdes; his mother & her companion, Betty & Pat; his son & daughter-in-law, Ken and Amy Chapman of Harrisburg, PA; his daughter, Aubrey Chapman of Woodstown, NJ; his granddaughters, Hannah and Sadie; his siblings, Mike Chapman, Kim (Jerry) Hogate, and Chris Chapman; his stepsisters, Mirsha, Lea, and Rachel; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Boys Farm, Inc., PO Box 713, Newberry, SC, 29108, www.boysfarm.org, or to , 3 International Dr., Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY, 10573, .

Please visit htlayton.com to leave a note of condolence to his family.

Arrangements are by the H.T. Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H T Layton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -