Douglass Andrew Murphy
Pharr, TX - Douglass Andrew Murphy, aged 55, died peacefully in his sleep, in the home he shared with his parents, Charles L. and Christabel H. Murphy, on Friday April 5th 2019, in Pharr, Texas.
He was born on June 1st, 1963 in Wilmington, Delaware and then at age 8 moved to Pottstown, Pennsylvania where he was raised and educated, graduating from Pottsgrove High School in 1981.
In addition to his parents, Douglass is survived by one beloved daughter Emily R.(Murphy) Boon, Brooklyn, NY., two brothers, David C. Murphy, Pottstown, PA, Daniel C. Murphy, Wilmington, DE, one sister Deannie (Murphy) Reidnauer, Reading PA, three nieces, two grandnephews, and a multitude of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by one sister Robin Murphy, Jacksonville, FL.
Douglass was first and foremost a dedicated and loving father, an avid reader, dedicated book collector, music lover, and poker player. "Uncle Doug" as he was known to friends and family, will be warmly remembered for his big heart, quick wit, sharp tongue, sage advice, and willingness to debate any subject, any time, with anyone.
A memorial service will be held on June 1st, 2019 at an as yet to be determined site in the Pottstown area.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019