Dr. John T. Oglesby, II, M.D., F.A.C.R., (Tom) age 80, passed away peacefully at his Wilmington, DE home on October 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Troy, NY, the son of Nicholas E. and Louise Oglesby (deceased) and brother, Nicholas Oglesby (deceased).
He was a 1957 graduate of Troy High School and while attending high school he received the distinguished honor of Eagle Scout. Tom graduated from Swarthmore College in 1962 with an AB degree in Zoology. While attending Swarthmore College, he received the National Science Foundation Research Grant for Embryology (1962); the Delaware Hospital Best Intern Award (1966-67) and was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha - National Medical Honor Society (1966). Tom received his M.D. degree in 1966 from Temple Medical School, Philadelphia, PA. He was elected a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, the second-highest award given by the college, in 1990. Tom was a part of the Berry Program, as an inactive Lieutenant Commander, U.S.N.R. He authored numerous medical journal articles and gave medical lectures at Jefferson Medical College, University of Delaware, Medical Center of Delaware, Department of Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynecology. Tom retired from the Medical Center of Delaware (Christiana Care) in 1999, where he served as Section Chief of the Vascular and Interventional Radiology Department since 1975. Dr. Oglesby was a pioneer in the field of Interventional Radiology and was Co-inventor of the Wills-Oglesby Percutaneous Gastrostomy Set. He was Clinical Assistant Professor of Radiology at Thomas Jefferson and was a Senior Attending in Radiology. On September 27, 2002, Tom was inducted into the Edwards C. Picken Troy High School, Athletic Hall of Fame for his outstanding accomplishments in swimming and golf.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannette Deutsch Oglesby, and his children from his deceased wife, Merle C. Wilson Oglesby, daughter, Cynthia O. Jeanfreau, and sons, John (Trey) Oglesby (Katy), Richard W. Oglesby (Lisa Felchle), Douglas E. Oglesby (Heather) and step-children, Suzanne D. Callis (John), David Deutsch, deceased (Dorothy); grandchildren, Kyle Jeanfreau, Kayton, Trey, Kenyon, Ruth, Tanner and Mason Oglesby; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Stephen Callis, and Andrew and Ethan Deutsch; sister-in-law, Enid "Dinnie" Black and brother-in-law, Ray Miller.
Tom was a devoted father, husband, uncle and friend. His passions included spending summers at Forest Lake Park in Grafton, NY, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay in "Bluestreak", collecting antiques, Federal Duck prints, duck stamps, and decoys.
Services will be held at Bryce Funeral Home on Pawling Avenue in Troy, NY on Tuesday, October 8th, with viewing from 12-2 PM, with a service and burial to follow. A reception will follow at the Troy Country Club. An additional Memorial Service and luncheon will be held in Wilmington, DE at the Columbus Inn at 12:00 noon on October 16th.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of John T. Oglesby, II to the 418 Broadway 1st Floor Albany, NY 12207. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 13, 2019