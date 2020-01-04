|
|
Drema Hedrick Taylor
New Castle - Drema Taylor of New Castle Delaware Died on December 19th 2019, she lost her battle with heart disease, and is survived by her husband Michael Taylor. They had one daughter Brandi Vega married to Epifanio Vega of Maryland. Brandi gave them five grandchildren Christian, Luis, Gabriel, Leahni and Juliahna Vega.
She proceeded in death by her son Jason, father and mother, Fred and Betty Hedrick, brother Michael. She has two surviving sisters Barbara Remmey, PA and Virginia Zubriski, SC.
She graduated from William Penn High School and worked as an office Manager. Her favorite sound was hearing her grandchildren's laughter, she loved puzzles and spending time with her family. Our Hearts are broken and we will miss her dearly.
A memorial will be held at Liberty Fellowship January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am 245 Quigley Blvd. # J, New Castle, DE 19720
In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to The in her name.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020