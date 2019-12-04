Services
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Resources
More Obituaries for Drew Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drew (Andrew C.) Abbott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Drew (Andrew C.) Abbott Obituary
Drew (Andrew C.) Abbott

Drew (Andrew C.) Abbott, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 3, from Alzheimer's. He was born and raised in Georgetown, Delaware, on March 20, 1936, the son of the late Howard S. Abbott and Margaret Jarvis Abbott. He is survived by Candy, his wife of 44 years; daughter Dana Painter, wife of John; son Troy Abbott; step-daughter Kim Bullock, wife of Wyatt; grandchildren Natalie, Trevor, Kade, Saige; great-grandchildren Jaxton, Brooklynn and soon-to-be-born Andrew.

A celebration of Drew's life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church, 203 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947 where family and friends may visit from 10 to noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice 100 Patriot's Way, Milford, DE 19963 or Georgetown Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 46 Endowment Fund c/o Pippin Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to

www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Drew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -