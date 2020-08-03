Rev. Drewry L. Richardson, Sr.
Wilmington - Age 87, was born on April 6, 1933 to the late Willie and Ether Richardson in Saxe, Virginia. He went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Public viewing from 6-8 PM on Thu., Aug. 6, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center. His Celebration of Life Service will be at 10 AM on Fri., Aug. 7, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th Street, Wilm., DE 19802; with a viewing from 9-9:45 AM. Burial in Rolling Green Cemetery. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com