Drusilla Rose Abrams
Millsboro - Drusilla Rose Abrams "Dru" age 75 of Millsboro De, passed away on Thursday April 30, 2020 at her home.
Born in Wilmington De, Drusilla was the daughter of the late Horace and Mary Hopkins.
She retired from Discover Card Services after 17 years.
Her greatest joy after being a mother was becoming a grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved traveling with her husband and her sister Helen. Drusilla had a gift of crafting and reading was a passion she passed on the her daughter. She made friends with everyone she met, she was the kindest, giving and compassionate person.
Drusilla is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Edward S. Abrams Jr., daughter Valerie Abrams and boyfriend Larry J. Hummel Jr., daughter-in-law Debbie Abrams, grandchildren Michael Phillips and wife Cara, Jessica Phillips and boyfriend Dustin, Tammy Webb and Husband Cedric and Joseph Bernardo and wife Shelbie and Great-Grandchild Kala, Kelis, Annabelle, Aiden, Curtis, and Noah. Brothers and Sisters James Dryden And wife Joanne, Bettylou Burgess and husband John, Helen Dean, and Horace Hopkin, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her son Edward S. Abrams lll, and two sisters Rosalie Paoletti and Bernadette Allsop.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Due to current restrictions a memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.