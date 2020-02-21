|
Dustyn Davis
Wilmington - Dustyn Davis age 37 of Wilmington passed away on Monday Feb, 10 2020. Dusty was a friend to so many, the first to answer any call in need.His sense of fun humor and adventure will be remembered by all who knew him.
Nothing made him HAPPIER than spending time with his Family & Friends except maybe a body of water and a fishing pole. Dustyn is survived by his Mother - Karen Barker, Father H. Thomas Davis his brother Ryan Davis who he loved and was so proud of. In addition he is survived by his aunts/uncles Kim Sarver, Sandy Shalkowski, Cindy Davis Richard Church Tony Davis, Jose Galvez, many cousins and his Mom Mom Betty and deceased Mom Mom Rose. Dusty respected and deeply cared for the Mother of his son, Jamie Kowalski, and he considered his Greatest gift & achievement his son, Camron Michael, who he always loved above all others. A Celebration of his life TBA through Social Media.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020