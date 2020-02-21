Resources
More Obituaries for Dustyn Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustyn Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dustyn Davis Obituary
Dustyn Davis

Wilmington - Dustyn Davis age 37 of Wilmington passed away on Monday Feb, 10 2020. Dusty was a friend to so many, the first to answer any call in need.His sense of fun humor and adventure will be remembered by all who knew him.

Nothing made him HAPPIER than spending time with his Family & Friends except maybe a body of water and a fishing pole. Dustyn is survived by his Mother - Karen Barker, Father H. Thomas Davis his brother Ryan Davis who he loved and was so proud of. In addition he is survived by his aunts/uncles Kim Sarver, Sandy Shalkowski, Cindy Davis Richard Church Tony Davis, Jose Galvez, many cousins and his Mom Mom Betty and deceased Mom Mom Rose. Dusty respected and deeply cared for the Mother of his son, Jamie Kowalski, and he considered his Greatest gift & achievement his son, Camron Michael, who he always loved above all others. A Celebration of his life TBA through Social Media.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dustyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -