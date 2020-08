Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwight Eugene Roy



Dwight Eugene Roy peacefully passed on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home in Wilmington, DE. A funeral service is scheduled for 5:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at House of Wright Mortuary in Wilmington, DE, where friends may visit two hours prior to service.









