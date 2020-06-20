Dylan A. Hawrylak



Wilmington - Dylan A. Hawrylak, age 25, passed away on June 17, 2020. Born in Newark, he graduated from McKean High School, where he played lacrosse, before pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice from Del Tech.



Dylan worked for the Boys and Girls Club of Delaware at the Brandywine Springs School site for many years, at the same time serving as a Cadet for the University of Delaware Police Department. He had hopes of one day joining the Delaware State Police and enjoyed spending many hours on ride-alongs with various police troops.



A Philly sports fan through and through, he loved attending games. Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers plaques, posters, and memorabilia decorated his room. He was a patriot who loved his country and often was seen with the flag on his shirts and sweatshirts.



He was especially devoted to his grandparents and spent as much time as possible visiting and helping them. Dylan loved going to the beach to visit family and go fishing with friends or just hanging out.



Dylan was an amazing person and loved by everyone that knew him. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather John A. Hawrylak Sr. He is survived by his parents, John A. and Susan Hawrylak of Wilmington, DE; his sister, Jaime Hawrylak of Wilmington, DE; his maternal grandparents, Donna and John Hemphill; his paternal grandmother, Irene Hawrylak; his cherished aunts and uncles, Debbie Hawrylak (Gary), John Hemphill (Lovell); and beloved cousins who he enjoyed hanging out with, Rebecca, Nick, Alex, Zach, Michaela, Justin, and Jasmine, as well as second cousins and extended family.



A visitation will be held at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808 on Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will be held in Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Boys & Girls Club at Brandywine Spring School, 2916 Duncan Rd., Wilmington, DE, 19808.









