Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
E. Ann Painter

E. Ann Painter Obituary
E. Ann Painter

Elizabeth "Ann" Painter, age 89 of Middletown, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Sat., March 7, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St. Middletown. Visitation with family will be from 10:30 - 11:30 am followed by the service at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Ann's honor to the Jean Birch, MOT Senior Center, 300 S. Scott St., Middletown, DE 19709. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
