E. Christine McKenna
Bear - Christine McKenna, age 83, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home, in her garden doing what she loved.
She was born in Dover, DE and was the daughter of the late A. Elizabeth (Wilson) and Lewis M. Woodward. Chris graduated from P.S. duPont HS in 1954 and the University of Delaware with a degree in Psychology. After raising her family, Chris pursued an accounting degree from Goldey Beacom College. She started her career as teacher's aide at Steark School for the Deaf. Chris was then employed by G.C. Industries in accounting. She became an enrolled agent with the IRS and for several years up until 2017, she worked for H & R Block during tax season. Chris was an avid reader, a member of the Newark Senior Center, and was always thrusting for knowledge, whether it was how to attract Monarch butterflies to how to professionally trim a bush. Her greatest joy was hosting the holiday family dinners, with the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Chris is survived by her 4 children, David W. McKenna, Diane M. Bart (Kevin), Tracy A. Ruane (Robert) and Karen E. Plumsky; 5 grandchildren, Lindsey C. Slijepcevic (Drago), Kevin Zachary Bart, Richard Tyler Plumsky, R. Tranner Ruane and Summer M. Ruane and 4 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Liv and Rhys.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Chris's name to the Friends of the Bear Library, P.O. Box 668, Bear, DE 19701.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 1pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 12:30pm. Burial will be private.
Published in The News Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019