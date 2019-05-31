Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Bear - Christine McKenna, age 83, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home, in her garden doing what she loved.

Chris is survived by her 4 children, David W. McKenna, Diane M. Bart (Kevin), Tracy A. Ruane (Robert) and Karen E. Plumsky; 5 grandchildren, Lindsey C. Slijepcevic (Drago), Kevin Zachary Bart, Richard Tyler Plumsky, R. Tranner Ruane and Summer M. Ruane and 4 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava, Liv and Rhys.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Chris's name to the Friends of the Bear Library, P.O. Box 668, Bear, DE 19701.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 1pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 12:30pm. Burial will be private.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, at 1pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 12:30pm. Burial will be private.

Published in The News Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Published in The News Journal from May 31 to June 1, 2019
