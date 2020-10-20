1/1
E. Craig Scott
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
E. Craig Scott

Newark - E. Craig Scott, age 64, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and priest.

Born in Washington DC on December 17, 1955, Craig was the son of the late Earle W. and Patricia A. (Hawk) Scott. He is survived by the love of his life, Vivian Outland Scott; his daughter, Melissa Shaffer and her fiancé, Anthony Renzulli; his sisters and best friends, Julie Scott Keating (Patrick, deceased) and Leslie Scott Jones (Jeffrey); nephews, Derrek and Alexander Jones; and niece, Juliana Jones. Craig also leaves behind stepmother, Jill Scott; stepbrother, David Smith (Rita); and their adult children, Amanda and Shawn Smith; stepsister, Lisa Davis (Mike); and their daughter, Sarah Davis.

Craig had a deep faith in God. He was an active, respected member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Newark, and he was profoundly grateful for the encouragement and love his church family provided during his illness. Craig also loved his animals. His dog, Ellie, is one of the many German Shepherd companions he had throughout his life…Ellie promises to take good care of Vivian. On many weekends, Craig could be found joyfully riding his beloved horses, Trooper and Cheyenne. Later in life he enjoyed beekeeping with Vivian, and after finding his true calling as a realtor working at Patterson Schwartz, many of his clients became the happy recipients of fresh honey.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's name to Child Inc, 507 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Guest Book

