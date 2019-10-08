|
|
E. Dorothy (DiCampli) Kelly
Wilmington - On September 6, E. Dorothy (DiCampli) Kelly passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her loving children. She was 89 years old.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on October 9th from 6:30-8:30 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 10th at 11:00 am at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending contributions to the Newark Senior Center at https://newarkseniorcenter.com/donate/. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019