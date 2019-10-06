|
|
E. Dorothy (DiCampli) Kelly
Wilmington - On September 6, E. Dorothy (DiCampli) Kelly passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her loving children. She was 89 years old.
Dorothy was born in New York City, grew up in Darby PA, and graduated from Darby HS in 1948. Soon thereafter she married Joseph James Kelly of Philadelphia, and they remained together until his death in 2001. Joe and Dorothy loved dancing, entertaining, and the arts. They also were active in the establishment and management of several charitable endeavors while living in Utah.
Much of her adult life was devoted to raising her six children. She later worked at Future Ford as an Office Manager, and managed the Delaware Savings Bank branch at Prices Corner. Late in her career, and following her retirement, she became a dedicated caregiver to first her mother, and then her husband, allowing both the opportunity to pass away peacefully in her home.
Dorothy Kelly was an amazing mother, who showered her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with abundant and unconditional love. She was adored by every one of her family members, her numerous relatives, and her many, many friends. She will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her sons, Joseph Kelly of Las Vegas, NV, Dean Kelly of Stamford, CT, David Kelly of Newark DE, her daughters June McCoy and Deborah Kelly of Wilmington DE, and Stacy Reynolds of Port Deposit MD. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on October 9 from 6:30-8:30 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington DE. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 10 at 11:00 am at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending contributions to the Newark Senior Center at https://newarkseniorcenter.com/donate/. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019