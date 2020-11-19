E. Loraine Price CrookshanksNewark - On the morning of November 17, 2020 Loraine slipped her earthly bonds and went to meet her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, whom she had served for many years.Loraine was born on May 5, 1934 in Grayson County, VA to the late Russ and Lelia Price.She was married to Joseph Crookshanks in 2002. He predeceased her in April 2020.Loraine graduated from Newark High School in 1952. She earned a BA degree from Central Bible College in Springfield, MO in 1967 and a MA degree from Florida Institute in Coral Gables, FL. She taught Elementary Education in several Christian Schools in FL, NC, DE and MD. After retirement, she continued to teach Spanish and Art for a home school group. She was a member of several Assembly of God churches through the years, including First Assembly in Elkton, MD and Parkview Assembly in Newark, DE.Loraine loved flowers, bird watching, quilt making, painting and traveling. She made several trips out of the country, including Hawaii, Europe, Israel, Canada and Mexico.Surviving are a sister, Iva Bradfield, Newark, DE; brother, Thelbert Price (Pamela), Smyrna, DE; 8 nieces and nephews; many great-nephews and nieces; several great-great-nephews and nieces; stepdaughters, Brenda Veasey and Robin Hood.Services and burial will be held privately.To offer condolences, please visit:302.453.1900