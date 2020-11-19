1/1
E. Loraine Price Crookshanks
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Loraine Price Crookshanks

Newark - On the morning of November 17, 2020 Loraine slipped her earthly bonds and went to meet her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ, whom she had served for many years.

Loraine was born on May 5, 1934 in Grayson County, VA to the late Russ and Lelia Price.

She was married to Joseph Crookshanks in 2002. He predeceased her in April 2020.

Loraine graduated from Newark High School in 1952. She earned a BA degree from Central Bible College in Springfield, MO in 1967 and a MA degree from Florida Institute in Coral Gables, FL. She taught Elementary Education in several Christian Schools in FL, NC, DE and MD. After retirement, she continued to teach Spanish and Art for a home school group. She was a member of several Assembly of God churches through the years, including First Assembly in Elkton, MD and Parkview Assembly in Newark, DE.

Loraine loved flowers, bird watching, quilt making, painting and traveling. She made several trips out of the country, including Hawaii, Europe, Israel, Canada and Mexico.

Surviving are a sister, Iva Bradfield, Newark, DE; brother, Thelbert Price (Pamela), Smyrna, DE; 8 nieces and nephews; many great-nephews and nieces; several great-great-nephews and nieces; stepdaughters, Brenda Veasey and Robin Hood.

Services and burial will be held privately.

To offer condolences, please visit:

Beesonfuneralhome.com

302.453.1900




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
3024531900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beeson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved