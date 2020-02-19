|
|
E. Mark Tigani, Jr.
Smyrna - E. Mark Tigani, Jr. of Smyrna passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 while surrounded by his family at Christiana Hospital. He was 69.
Mark was born September 16, 1950 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Eugene M. Tigani and Jeanne Knatz Tigani.
Mark was a devoted husband and father. He retired after 10 years from the Wilmington City Police Department. After his retirement, Mark went to work with his family's beer and liquor distributorship, Standard Distributing Company, where he was a Managing Partner. Mark worked at Standard until his official retirement in 2019. He enjoyed golf and was a member of Maple Dale Country Club and a former member of Garrisons Lake Golf Club. He shared his love of golf by coaching the golf team at Saint Thomas More Academy for 17 years. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, dining at his favorite restaurants, boating, and being on the beach at their condo in Longboat Key, FL. He was an Eagles and WVU football and basketball fan. He was also a 4th Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Throughout all of his health challenges, Mark maintained his great sense of humor.
Mark is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia Laskowski Tigani of Smyrna; children, Sean M. Tigani and his fiancé Meline Gasparyan of Philadelphia, Mark P. Tigani of Breckenridge, CO and Gina M. Tigani of Smyrna; brother, Steven D. Tigani and his wife Brenda Tigani of Wilmington, DE. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 631 S. State Street, Dover. Friends may call from 6-8pm Sunday evening at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to FOP Lodge #1, Benevolent Fund, 324 5th Avenue, Wilmington DE 19805.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020