E. Michael Carter, Jr
Bear - E. Michael Carter, Jr, age 34, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Mike attended Glasgow High School and worked as a security guard. Mike was a devoted Philly fan, he had an undeniable love for sports. He had a heart of gold with an unwavering passion for music. We were all touched by Mike's kindness and softness of spirit. He will be deeply missed.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, E. Michael Carter, Sr; his grandfather, Francis Igo, Sr. and his grandmother, Jeanette Igo.
Survivors include his mother, Debra Igo Cullen; his sister, Jennifer Carter and his nephew Cameron Lewis.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, please be kind to someone. Call a friend or relative you haven't reached out to recently. Forgive someone. All acts of kindness are appreciated.
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020