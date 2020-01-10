Resources
Earl Matthew Barton

Earl Matthew Barton Obituary
Earl Matthew Barton

5/23/85 - 12/23/19

Earl Matthew Barton passed away Monday December 23, 2019. Once a Titans fan he became a Patriots fan. He enjoyed spending time outdoors with his children. He will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Earl Norman Barton. He is survived by his partner Christina Lupi and their two children Jameson and Destiny, his mother Donna Finley, two brothers Shawn and Frank, his Aunt Becky and a host of other Aunts and Uncles. Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
