Earl R. Eriksen, Jr.
Earl R. Eriksen, Jr. 91, of Delaware City, passed away on March 12, 2020. Earl was born and raised in Garwood, NJ. He served his country in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict in the European Theatre.
Upon returning home, he married Marjorie Hall. Over the years he was very active in St. Paul's UCC in Garwood, NJ. Earl worked as a carpenter and boatbuilder prior to him working for the DuPont Company in Parlin, NJ. for many years. Earl was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He and Marge retired to Delaware City. He enjoyed lunches at "his" diners being doted upon by his waitresses, Dawn (Ches-Del) and Isabel (Rt. 40 Diner) and attending Lions Club meetings and events.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl R. Sr. and Hilda May (Wells) Eriksen, his wife Marjorie (Hall) Eriksen and his brother Bob.
Earl is survived by his 3 children, Carol Matino (Pete), Doug Eriksen (Dawna) and Suzanne Cybulski (Bob) and his 9 grandchildren, Jenna Plumblee, Samantha Stewart, Marjie Eriksen, Seth Eriksen, Robert Cybulski, Noelle Cybulski, Michelle Cybulski, Autumn Cybulski, Joanne Cybulski, and 2 great grandchildren Ethan and Jacob.
The service and burial will be held privately. For more information contact the family directly. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Delaware City. To send messages of condolence to Earl's family visit www.mccreyandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020