Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Earl W. "Bill" Fullerton Sr.


1930 - 2019
Earl W. "Bill" Fullerton Sr. Obituary
Earl "Bill" W. Fullerton, Sr.

Wilmington - Earl "Bill" W. Fullerton Sr., age 88 of Wilmington, DE passed away on September 11, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Bill is preceded in death by his first wife, Frances M. Fullerton who passed in 1980 and a sister, Janet Hinderhofer. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Judy McGinnes Fullerton, 2 sons, Earl W. Fullerton Jr. and Jeff A. (Athena) Fullerton, step daughter, Donna (Todd) Greenspan, 2 sisters, Virginia Wright and Ruth Sparks, 4 grandchildren, Laura, Jonathan, Matthew and Blake, great grandson, Parker Allen. A visitation will be held on Thursday, 10:00-11:00AM at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a memorial service at 11:00AM. Interment is private. Donations in his memory may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
