McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
Earl W. Williams Jr.

Earl W. Williams Jr. Obituary
Earl W. Williams, Jr.

Wilmington - Earl W. Williams, Jr. passed away on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Earl and Marie Williams. Earl had owned and operated his own roofing business. He also operated his own small motor repair business. Earl was a member of Greenhill Presbyterian Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Williams and his son James R. Williams. Earl is survived by his son John A. Williams and his wife Barbara, his grandchildren, Kristen M. Williams, Elizabeth and Trevor Freburger, great-grandson Carter John Freburger and nephews Larry and Gary Righter.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
