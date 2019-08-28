|
Earl W. Williams, Jr.
Wilmington - Earl W. Williams, Jr. passed away on August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Earl and Marie Williams. Earl had owned and operated his own roofing business. He also operated his own small motor repair business. Earl was a member of Greenhill Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth Williams and his son James R. Williams. Earl is survived by his son John A. Williams and his wife Barbara, his grandchildren, Kristen M. Williams, Elizabeth and Trevor Freburger, great-grandson Carter John Freburger and nephews Larry and Gary Righter.
A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808 where a service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Silverbrook Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019