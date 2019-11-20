|
|
Earle F. Dodson
Earle F. Dodson passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born in Wilmington Delaware on October 03, 1920. He worked for 21 years at All American Engineering Co in nearly every department from the ground floor up; retiring as Machine Shop Supervisor and manufacturing engineer. He then worked for New Castle County as the Supervisor of the Pump for 8 years before retiring a second time. They moved to Polk County Florida from 1985 until the present, first living in Lakeland then in Auburndale.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Estelle on January 1, 2014, daughters Carol Bennett in 2013, Nancy Bennett in 2017 and grandchildren Bobby Bennett in 1968 and Debbie Bennett last month. He is survived by daughters Pam Thomas (Georgene Endy), Pat Hurff (Frank), Pat Dodson, and sons Robert and Richard Dodson; sisters Ruth Johnson and Edith Realey. 4 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday December 8th from 2 until 5 at Grace Episcopal Church fellowship hall on the Concord Pike.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 20 to Dec. 5, 2019