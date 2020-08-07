Earline Holden
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 3, 1945; departed this life on August 6, 2020.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 11am to 1pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be attended by immediate family only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE.
In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906