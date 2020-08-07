1/1
Earline Holden
1945 - 2020
Earline Holden

Born in Wilmington, DE on February 3, 1945; departed this life on August 6, 2020.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 11am to 1pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be attended by immediate family only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE.

In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
