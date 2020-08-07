Earline HoldenBorn in Wilmington, DE on February 3, 1945; departed this life on August 6, 2020.A public viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 11am to 1pm at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St. Wilmington, DE. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be attended by immediate family only. Interment in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE.In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn and social distancing is required(302) 377-6906