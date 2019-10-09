|
|
Eben Townsend Bramhall
Newark - Eben Townsend Bramhall, age 80, of Newark, DE, formerly of Gerogetown, DE, and Bethany Beach, passed away at his home on October 1, 2019. He was the husband of Evelyn (Sager) with whom he shared 29 years of marriage.
Eben moved to Newark in 1962, following his graduation from Temple University with his marriage to his first wife Karla Croxan, now deceased. Then he started his insurance agency Bramhall and Hitchen, which he ran successfully and sold in 1999 to his son, Marty when he retired.
Throughout his life, Eben loved sailing the Chesapeake. He had friends he cherished and an overwhelming love for all animals.
Eden leaves behind his wife Evelyn, his son Martin Eben, a daughter Katherine Marie, a granddaughter Bridgette West, and his buddy, Charlie, the cat.
A visitation will be held on Sunday October 13, 2019 at Chandler Funeral Home, 7230 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE from 3:00-4:30PM. A memorial service will be held Monday at the funeral home at 11:30AM. A reception will follow at his son's house at Corner Ketch.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you give to the charity of the organization of your choice.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019