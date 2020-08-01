Ed Waxman
Portland, ME - Ed Waxman was born with gifts that most of us only have when we've lived our lives to old age. He was wise beyond his years. He was a fantastic person brimming with love, kindness, laughter, and a never-ending empathy for humanity. Anyone who knew him or was fortunate to have met him will never forget him. His sense of humor and lighting quick wit was simply unforgettable. Ed was born into a loving family on April 12, 1958, in Wilmington, Delaware. His mother, Esther, father, Seymour brothers Ken & Dan, and a large extended family embraced Ed and watched him grow into an amazing man. Ed touched many people throughout his life from Wilmington Delaware to Charlottesville, VA, where he spent much of adult life living near his broth Ken.
Many people in C-Ville remember Ed as "The Natural Music Man," which he proudly called himself. He played on the downtown mall in C-Ville for many years. Ed was a serious guitar player and a great musician. He knew how to play and sing a million songs. He loved listening to many different genres of music too. However, his all-time favorite musician was Joni Mitchell. He loved Joni and always hoped someday he could meet her in person to thank her for making him feel good. After Ken's passing in 2018, Ed moved to Maine to be closer to his brother Dan and his family and made many new friends as he joined the Barron Center family. He loved Maine. Ed loved all of his caregivers at The Barron Center. Ed's family will be forever grateful for the extraordinary loving care he received while living there.
Ed is predeceased by his mother, father, and brother Ken. He is survived by; his brother Dan, and wife Dory of Portland, nephews Ben/Whitney, Arlo, Wyatt, Adam/Kate, Olivia, Nola of Westbrook Maine, Josh and partner Vicki Samborski of Boston, MA, sister-in-law Antje Kohrs Waxman of Charlottesville, and niece Corrina Waxman and husband Andy Petrus of Richmond VA.
Ed will be buried next to his Mom and Dad in Wilmington at a private ceremony. Donations in Ed's memory can be made to https://musicresourcecenter.org/
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL